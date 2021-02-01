Rob Gronkowski says he hasn't been in contact with Bill Belichick since leaving Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in the offseason.

The New England Patriots traded Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick back in April, which reunited Gronkowski with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons with the Patriots, said that he hasn’t shared any dialogue with his former head coach Bill Belichick since leaving the team.

"I mean, I’ve always had a great relationship with Bill [Belichick]. But ever since I got to the Bucs, there just hasn’t been any contact at all," Gronkowski said on Monday.

In his first season back from retirement, Gronkowski hauled in 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns to help lead the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 2002.

Gronkowski, a sure first-ballot Hall of Famer when his career is all set and done, has 566 receptions, 8,484 receiving yards, and 86 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons. There’s no doubt about it that Gronkowski will be a key factor for the Bucs when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.