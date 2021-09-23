Rob Gronkowski backtracks on film remark, says he knew it wasn't good to go on Mannings' simulcast

Rob Gronkowski backtracked Wednesday on his claim about how much film he watches.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end made the initial remark in jest during Peyton and Eli Manning’s simulcast for ESPN’s "Monday Night Football." He told the legendary quarterback duo he just runs by guys and asks Tom Brady days before his game about coverages and who he expects to be covering him.

The comment went viral during the Monday night game, but Gronkowski addressed it later.

"I actually watch tons of film. An overload of film. I would probably blame [Vice President of Communications Nelson Luis] over there. He asked me many times to go on the show and I told him it's not a good idea to put me on the show with the Mannings," he said, via the team’s website.

"They always get me joking around. They always get me in that type of silly atmosphere and that's what happened. But, coach threatened me now that I don't get my vet day anymore because I don't watch film. So trust me, I watch so much film my girlfriend gets mad at me. She freakin throws s--- at me sometimes because I'm watching so much film."

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, would only confirm she’s never thrown anything at the superstar tight end.

Gronkowski, a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion, is one of those rare talents who can run by all kinds of defenders to score.

He has looked like his prime self through the first two games of the 2021 season, with 12 catches for 129 yards and four touchdown catches.