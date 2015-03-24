Rivers, Chargers shut down inept Jets

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Philip Rivers passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns before being rested late, and the San Diego Chargers trounced an inept New York Jets squad, 31-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Rivers completed 20-of-28 attempts and threw a pair of first-half scores to Antonio Gates for the Chargers (4-1), who pitched their first shutout since a similar score against Kansas City on Dec. 12, 2010.

Branden Oliver posted 182 yards of total offense and two touchdowns including a game-best 114 yards on 19 carries, with Gates contributing 60 yards on four receptions.

"I was very happy with the overall performance of the coaches and players," stated Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. "We've just gotta get it all going and keep it going."

The tandem of Geno Smith and Michael Vick combined to go 12-of-31 for 74 yards and one interception for the Jets (1-4), whose point total has decreased with each of their four straight defeats.

New York was held to 151 yards of total offense while converting just 1-of-12 third-down opportunities.

"It's on me," said Jets head coach Rex Ryan. "I clearly got outcoached. I thought we had a good plan going in but obviously that wasn't the case."

Rivers' 8-yard pass to Gates in the end zone provided San Diego the lead on the 11th play of its opening series and was the only scoring of the first quarter.

Gates tip-toed inside the right pylon less than five minutes into the second quarter for a 12-yard touchdown and 14-0 Chargers advantage.

Oliver's 15-yard run capped a 91-yard march on the 12th play and pushed the hosts' edge to 21 inside of a minute left in the first half, and his 9-yard reception with 6:44 to play in the third quarter made it 28-0.

Nick Novak's 34-yard attempt was good and San Diego was up by 31 less than two minutes into the fourth and Rivers was eventually pulled for Kellen Clemens -- who never attempted a pass with the outcome never in doubt.

Game Notes

San Diego improved to 9-7 vs. the Jets since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and 5-4 at home ... New York's AFC entrant was blanked for the first time since a 34-0 home loss against the 49ers on Sept. 30, 2012 and were held scoreless on the road for the first time since losing 41-0 at Jacksonville on Oct. 8, 2006 ... The Chargers clicked on 12-of-18 third downs and racked up 439 yards of total offense.