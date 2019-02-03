Right before Super Bowl LIII, Brady, Rams release final videos, photos online to hype up fans

Seventeen years ago, Tom Brady was 24 years old and in his second NFL season when he led the Patriots to a last-second victory over the St. Louis Rams for New England’s first Super Bowl title.

Four rings later, Brady, the most-decorated Super Bowl quarterback in league history, released an epic, final hype video right before Sunday’s big game in Atlanta, as he readiesdfor the Patriots’ Super Bowl match up with the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady dropped the one-minute clip — captioned “Still Here. Never Left.” — on Instagram Sunday morning, Sporting News reported.

It features New England legends two-time Pro Bowler Willie McGinest, Hall of Famer Ty Law, players Tedy Bruschi, Kevin Faulk, Troy Brown, and Lawyer Milloy, mixing video from this season and their first Super Bowl match up against the Rams.

In the video, The Daily Mail reported, they all share dialogue about the brotherhood they created to win together: “The bonds between us, the belief in something larger than yourself makes a city, a team, a dream grow. It’s never about one person, one play, one game. Win or lose, we do it together. When you put on your uniform, you carry much more than the name on your back and the name on your front. You play for each other, for those who came before you and those who will come after you. When you put on your uniform, you carry the heartbeat of a city, a team, a dream that will live forever.”

The video ends with a growling Brady screaming his catchphrase: “Let’s go!”

As Brady prepares to play in his ninth Super Bowl, he will have another chance to do something no other NFL player has done. If New England beats Los Angeles Sunday, the 41-year-old quarterback — the Pats’ starting lineup on offense, excluding him, has an average age of 27 — will break a tie with Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley and become the first player to win six rings.

The Rams, whose past two Super trips were representing St. Louis in 2000 and ’02, though, aren’t about to give up easy.

They flooded social media with many hype videos and photos, too, including a group photo captioned, “One House. One Dream.”

The Rams’ past two trips to the big game were tight affairs in which they beat Tennessee and lost to New England. In all of the Patriots’ eight previous trips in the Brady-Belichick era, the result was in doubt until the final moments.

So to expect a romp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta seems foolhardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.