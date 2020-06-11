Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golf
Published

Rickie Fowler: 5 things to know about the golfer

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
The world's number 1 ranked pro golfer Rory McIlroy on the return of televised golf and his upcoming team skins gameVideo

The world's number 1 ranked pro golfer Rory McIlroy on the return of televised golf and his upcoming team skins game

Fox News sports contributor Jim Gray talks with PGA star Rory McIlroy and President of Seminole Golf Club Jimmy Dunne about? the upcoming live televised golf match on May 17. Tour-caliber golf is making its return thanks to the TaylorMade Driving Relief, a two-man team event that will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rickie Fowler, the No. 27 ranked golfer in the world, plays on the PGA Tour.

Fowler turned pro in 2009, and he has five career PGA Tour wins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some other things to know about Fowler.

1) ONCE A GREAT AMATEUR

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Fowler was once the No. 1 ranked amateur golfer in the world. For 36 weeks in 2007 and 2008, Fowler held the top spot. His best ranking ever as a professional came in January 2016, when he reached the No. 4 spot.

2) COLLEGE SUCCESS

Fowler attended Oklahoma State University, where he claimed his first collegiate victory at the Fighting Illini Invitational, which was hosted by the University of Illinois on Oct. 1, 2007. He shot a 203 (70-63-70) to win the match by only one stroke. On the final day of a golf tournament, Fowler wears orange to represent his alma mater.

3) TRYING TO GET OVER THE HUMP

Still in search of his first major championship, Fowler's most recent best finish came back in 2018 when he placed second at the Masters. He also came in second at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship in 2014, and he finished in third place at the PGA Championship in 2014 as well. Fowler is considered to be one of the best players ever to never win a major.

4) FOWLER AND MJ

Fowler has played a lot of golf with Chicago Bulls legend and NBA icon Michael Jordan. When they play against each other, Fowler is known to give Jordan five shots on both the front and back nine.

5) NAME GAME

Fowler's middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova