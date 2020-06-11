Rickie Fowler: 5 things to know about the golfer

Rickie Fowler, the No. 27 ranked golfer in the world, plays on the PGA Tour.

Fowler turned pro in 2009, and he has five career PGA Tour wins.

Here are some other things to know about Fowler.

1) ONCE A GREAT AMATEUR

Fowler was once the No. 1 ranked amateur golfer in the world. For 36 weeks in 2007 and 2008, Fowler held the top spot. His best ranking ever as a professional came in January 2016, when he reached the No. 4 spot.

2) COLLEGE SUCCESS

Fowler attended Oklahoma State University, where he claimed his first collegiate victory at the Fighting Illini Invitational, which was hosted by the University of Illinois on Oct. 1, 2007. He shot a 203 (70-63-70) to win the match by only one stroke. On the final day of a golf tournament, Fowler wears orange to represent his alma mater.

3) TRYING TO GET OVER THE HUMP

Still in search of his first major championship, Fowler's most recent best finish came back in 2018 when he placed second at the Masters. He also came in second at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship in 2014, and he finished in third place at the PGA Championship in 2014 as well. Fowler is considered to be one of the best players ever to never win a major.

4) FOWLER AND MJ

Fowler has played a lot of golf with Chicago Bulls legend and NBA icon Michael Jordan. When they play against each other, Fowler is known to give Jordan five shots on both the front and back nine.

5) NAME GAME

Fowler's middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.