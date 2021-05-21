Rickie Fowler turns to Michael Jordan to break out of funk ahead of PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler is looking to pick up his first major title this weekend and also end a winless streak that dates back to 2019.

Fowler turned to one of the greatest athletes of all-time to try and get out of his funk, according to the New York Post. Fowler said Thursday he had been practicing with Michael Jordan at one of his Florida-based golf courses to try and get back to form.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been tough," Fowler said of his slump, via the New York Post. "Where stuff started setting in was once I moved outside the top 50 in the world [and] wasn’t going to be in Augusta. It’s time to jump back on the horse. First get back inside the top 50 and keep on moving. We’re on our way back now, though."

He said playing with Jordan helps prepare him for the tournament. He said he gives Jordan a 10-shot advantage in their matches.

CONNERS KEEPS IT AS STRESS-FREE AS POSSIBLE FOR PGA LEAD

"I was 7-under through 17 holes and lost," Fowler said. "And he’s not quiet about it."

Fowler’s last win came in February 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He won the event by two strokes. Before that, he won in February 2017 at The Honda Classic. His best finish at a major was in 2018 when he was the runner-up at the Masters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fowler finished his first round at the PGA Championship on Thursday tied for 16th, 1-under par. Corey Conners has the lead with a 5-under par. Fowler’s best finish at the PGA Championship was tied for third in 2014. He missed the cut in last year’s event and finished tied for 36th in 2019.