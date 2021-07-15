Richard Sherman's wife says NFL veteran was acting out of character before arrest

Ashley Moss, the wife of veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, says her husband was acting out of character when he was arrested on a burglary domestic violence charge early Wednesday morning.

Moss told The Seattle Times no one was injured during the incident that took place at her parents' home in Redmond, Wash. She added that they are waiting for Sherman’s release as he has yet to appear before a judge.

VETERAN NFL CORNERBACK RICHARD SHERMAN JAILED ON A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE

"At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody," she told the newspaper. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

A 911 call obtained by KIRO revealed alarming details leading to Sherman’s arrest. Moss, who placed the call, could be heard telling the dispatcher that her husband was "drunk" and had threatened to commit suicide. She noted that he was being "aggressive" and had gotten "physical" with a family member.

"He’s threatening to kill himself," Moss told the dispatcher. "He has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself… This is like a f--king emergency, I need officers here now."

Moss expressed her concern for Sherman’s safety, telling the dispatcher that he was not armed. She also said he had consumed two bottles of liquor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherman is being investigated for two incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of July 14. State police received a report of a possibly impaired driver at around 1:26 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, which was registered to Sherman, crashed into a construction site somewhere along Highway 520 before driving off. The damaged vehicle was found less than a mile away, abandoned.

Redmond police received another call just before 2 a.m. about a burglary in process. Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said at a news conference Wednesday that police approached Sherman outside the residence and talked for around 10 minutes before informing him that he would be getting arrested, at which point he tried to leave.

Lowe said a police dog was used to help arrest him and Sherman suffered a cut on his lower leg as a result. He noted that the front door of the home was significantly damaged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowe also clarified that the domestic violence burglary charge was due to Sherman's relationship with the residence’s owners -- his in-laws -- and not because of "violence against any family member significant other."

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before playing three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers .

The NFLPA issued a statement Wednesday saying it was aware of the arrest.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," read the statement, posted on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.’’