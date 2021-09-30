Richard Sherman says Tom Brady's call led to Bucs deal: 'Difficult opportunity to pass up'

Tom Brady made the call and just weeks later Richard Sherman was flying down to Tampa Bay.

Sherman, 33, signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. He made the announcement on "The Richard Sherman Podcast," revealing that Brady called him weeks before the Bucs contacted him.

"He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape," he said. "He and I had a relationship over the years, and he’s a great guy, very encouraging. Obviously... we had our history but what happens on the field, stays on the field. And off the field, I think we have a very solid relationship, and I think we both thought it’d be really cool if we had an opportunity to play together at some point in time."

"Obviously, with our situations, it didn’t seem likely at any point in time, but he reached out and said they may express interest, and obviously he wanted to play with me," he continued.

"Then their front office reached out, and the conversation started a few weeks ago when they lost their starter, Murphy-Bunting, and then it kind of steamrolled. They got a little more banged up and the conversations continued."

Sherman said during a press conference with reporters after practice on Wednesday that Brady’s drive is largely what attracted him to joining the Bucs. He had reportedly been linked to both his former teams – Seattle and San Francisco – before Wednesday’s signing.

"He’s an all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s [a] very difficult opportunity to pass up."

The five-time Pro Bowler said it will be at least a week before he’s ready to take the field, meaning he likely won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots .

"It’s anybody’s guess. I’ll need at least a week of practice to really hone things in, to play at the level I’m capable of," he said.

"I think it would be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did that would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did, but I think the expectations are for me to train and get in shape and be ready for the following game."