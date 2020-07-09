Richard Sherman, other NFL players rip league health guidelines

The NFL is already receiving pushback for its proposed rules to limit in-game interactions for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the risk players will potentially face on the field.

Teams will be forbidden from having interactions 6 feet from each other following games and jersey swaps, most commonly done after games, will also be banned, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Additionally, on-field fan seating is banned, teams must travel to the stadiums on a bus and there will be no media access in the locker room, according to the NFL Network.

A number of players across the league weren’t too happy with these new rules, including San Francisco 49ers All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell,” Sherman wrote on Twitter. “Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wrote on Twitter, “thats DAMN SILLY bro..”

Watson also responded to a Twitter user by saying, “So have you ever played in a professional football game before? So you don’t think when you get tackled sweat and saliva isn’t there? Or during timeouts or in a huddle or in between plays guys aren’t talking to each other face to face? I need better facts to get it?”

Others reacted to the news in a similar fashion:

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.