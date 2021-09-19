Expand / Collapse search
Richard Sherman drawing interest from Bucs, others amid legal troubles: report

Richard Sherman got into a serious incident over the summer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Richard Sherman is reportedly receiving interest from teams, including the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he deals with legal issues off the field.

Sherman, who is currently a free agent, was arrested over the summer on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV into a construction zone and trying to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. He pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

Some NFL teams appear to believe Sherman can help on the defensive side of the football.

The Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams who have been linked to Sherman, according to the NFL Network. Sherman has reportedly been undergoing therapy since his arrest and has gotten back to his playing weight of 195 pounds.

He serves as his own agent.

The NFL has not handed down any discipline to Sherman but he could face punishment upon signing with a team. He was arraigned on five criminal charges, including reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. All charges are misdemeanors or gross misdemeanors. The misdemeanors are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year.

He played in five games last season for the 49ers. He had an interception and 18 total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com