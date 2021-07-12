Richard Sherman contemplating return to Seahawks

The Legion of Boom may be getting back one of their founding members. With training camps across the league opening later this month, longtime Seahawk and current 49er Richard Sherman remains unsigned. But recent reports suggest that a return to Seattle isn’t off the table, as long as the money’s right.

Sherman himself publicly discussed the possibility of a return to the Emerald City during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take this spring, saying: "(Returning to Seattle is) always in the cards. I spend my entire offseason in Seattle. It’s where I live. It’s where my family is. So it’s always in the cards."

More recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler commented on a potential reunion: "I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it. He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out."

Though Seattle could use secondary help and Sherman could use a job, the money has to work for both sides. That’s at least part of the reason why the two sides have yet to reunite. "Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract," said Fowler.

Sherman spent his first seven seasons playing for Pete Carroll in Seattle and the last three in San Francisco. The 33-year-old former All-Pro missed 11 games with the 49ers last season because of a nagging calf strain. Now over 30 with a bum a wheel, Seattle may want to avoid a reunion with Sherman. Otherwise, that secondary could soon change from the "Legion of Boom" to "The Land of Opportunity" for opposing offenses.