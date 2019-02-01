Rhode Island sees influx of Patriots bettors ahead of Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots fans are flocking to one of the few states that offer sports gambling in order to bet on their team to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Rhode Island is one of six states in the U.S. that legalized sports betting last year after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. It’s the only state in New England to allow it, making it easier for Patriots fans to make the quick drive to, instead of traveling to New Jersey or Pennsylvania or flying across the country to Nevada.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE

Twin River Casino in Lincoln had plenty of people flocking to them when the NFL season kicked off – so much so that fans began to complain about the wait to place a bet. The casino has since expanded its betting window in preparation for Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Craig Sculos, the vice president and general manager of Twin River Casino, said Thursday the casino is ready for the Super Bowl, calling it the “ultimate indoor tailgating party.”

“A Super Bowl is an important event anyway," he said. "A Patriots Super Bowl becomes a mega event in New England."

Other fans have expressed excitement to have a place to bet on their team right in their backyard.

Sebastian Scardocci, 50, went to Twin River Casino on Monday to make some bets on Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end.

“It's neat to have it nearby,” Scardocci said. “We haven't had that option.”

Rhode Island receives 51 percent of the revenue from sports betting – the highest of any state. For the casino, most of the bettors have taken the Patriots -- so even a loss would be a win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites over the Rams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.