Report: Tiger returning for Memorial

Tiger Woods will return to competition from a recent neck injury at next week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio, according to a Golf Channel report late Monday.

The world number one, who has only recently returned to competitive play after a string of damaging revelations about his personal life, was forced to withdraw on the seventh hole of the final round of the Players Championship in his last event on May 9.

He was reportedly suffering from an inflamed joint in his neck.

Woods' return will be at an event he knows well -- he is the defending champion at the Memorial having beaten American Jim Furyk by a shot last year.

The tournament has a restricted field, with only the first 75 players on the previous year's PGA money-list guaranteed invites.

Woods will also join Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, Rory McIlroy, Kenny Perry, Zach Johnson and Sean O'Hair in a nine-hole Skins Game on Wednesday.