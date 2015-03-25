Report: Texans TE Daniels out with broken fibula

Houston, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Already mired in a three-game losing streak, the Houston Texans will now be without an offensive weapon for an extended period of time.

The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that Owen Daniels may be sidelined as along as two months with a broken fibula. The starting tight end suffered the injury in Sunday's 34-3 loss at San Francisco.

Daniels is second on the team with 24 receptions for 252 yards and his three touchdown catches ties him with tight end Garrett Graham for the team lead.