Report: Sacramento Kings headed to Seattle

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been sold to a buying group that has intentions on moving the franchise to Seattle.

According to multiple reports, including the Sacramento Bee, the Maloof brothers have reached an agreement with a group headed by Chris Hansen and Steve Ballmer.

Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson, according to the Bee report, is seeking a group to buy the Kings and keep them in Sacramento.

Seattle hosted the SuperSonics from their 1968 inception through the 2007-08 season before leaving for Oklahoma City.

The Kings have managed to cross the country since their entry into the NBA in 1945, starting in Rochester (1945-57), and stopping in Cincinnati (1957-72), Kansas City (1972-85) and Omaha (1972-75), and has resided in Sacramento for the last 28 seasons.