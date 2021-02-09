Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Published

Report: Nevada sports books won with Bucs' Super Bowl upset

Nevada Gaming Control Board figures put the 9.2% in winnings for 184 sports books as the fourth-highest during the last 10 years

Associated Press
Super Bowl wagers in Nevada totaled more than $136 million, and sports books reaped almost $12.6 million with the upset victory by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, state gambling regulators reported Tuesday.

Nevada Gaming Control Board figures put the 9.2% in winnings for 184 sports books as the fourth-highest during the last 10 years.

The Chiefs went into Sunday's NFL championship game as a 3-point favorite. The Buccaneers won 31-9.

Last year, sports books took almost $155 million in wagers and won $18.8 million, or 12.1%. The Chiefs went into that game as a slight favorite and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

The 2018 Super Bowl, an upset 41-33 win by the Philadelphia Eagles over the favored New England Patriots, drew nearly $158.6 million in bets and earned sports books just $1.2 million or 0.7% in winnings.