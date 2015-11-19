Report: Denzel Nkemdiche in ICU, questionable for LSU game

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 18: Linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche #4 of the Mississippi Rebels prior to their game against the Tennessee Volunteers on October 18, 2014 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The Mississippi Rebels defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 34-3. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang Getty Images

According to a report from Rivals.com, starting linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche has been admitted to an ICU within an Oxford hospital.

Head coach Hugh Freeze made a statement on his player, staying that he'd be questionable for Saturday's game against LSU. Not much else is publicly known specifically about the actual condition of Nkemdiche.

On the season, Nkemdiche leads the team with 53 tackles. Not only is he a dynamic player against both the run and pass, but Nkemdiche is one of the leaders within the defensive group. He'll be apart of the Landshark defense tasked with slowing down the nation's top rusher in Leonard Fournette.