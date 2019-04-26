Reggie Wayne trolls Titans fans in response to boos at NFL Draft

How do you clap back when you get booed?

Go straight up savage.

Reggie Wayne, former Colts wide receiver and Titans nemesis, felt the wrath in Nashville while on stage to announce Indianapolis' second-round pick at the 2019 NFL Draft.

Before calling out the name of Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin at No. 34 overall, Wayne took a moment to address the jeering crowd.

“C’mon Tennessee," Wayne said. "Y’all have played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you’ve won three games. Stop it.”

Shots fired.

The smackdown lit up Twitter, with the Colts' official account tweeting a gif of Ice Cube and Chris Tucker from the movie "Friday."

“Your new owner of the Tennessee Titans: Reggie Wayne,” said one tweet.

For the record, Wayne played against the Titans 24 times in his 14-year career with the Colts, coming out on the winning side 18 times. In those games, he caught 112 passes for a combined 1,573 yards and ten touchdowns.

The pick of Ya-Sin marks the first time since 2005 the Colts have taken a cornerback in the top 35 picks.

The last time Indy selected a cornerback this high was in 2005 when it took Marlin Jackson out of Michigan at No. 29. Jackson remains a memorable player because it was his late interception that sealed the 2006 AFC Championship game win over New England. Two weeks later, the Colts won the Super Bowl.

“I only played football in high school for two years and felt like I was under-recruited,” Ya-Sin said. “I just believed in myself. I felt like I had the talent, I had the work ethic and I had great coaches (at Temple) around me.”

Ya-Sin is a 6-foot, 192-pound Georgia native who played his first three seasons at Presbyterian College in South Carolina before landing at Temple as a graduate transfer. There, Ya-Sin caught the attention of NFL scouts by recording 47 tackles and finishing 14th in the FBS with 12 passes defended.

And the two-time Georgia state wrestling champion managed to take some of the skills he learned on the mat to the football field.

“It’s a team sport but it’s a lot of one-on-one matchups and you have to beat one guy so you’re not afraid to stand up against a guy man to man or to stay on top of a guy in the zone,” Ya-Sin said. “The hand-fighting, a takedown is a tackle you know.”

