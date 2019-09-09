Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis starts season with emotional touchdown catch

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis started off his 2019 season Sunday with a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was Washington’s first touchdown of the season, but for the veteran Davis it meant much more.

Davis was clearly emotional after scoring the touchdown on a 48-yard pass from Case Keenum.

The Redskins’ radio announcers mentioned during their broadcast that Davis’ grandfather died Saturday, according to ESPN. Davis, who was raised by his grandparents, posted a photo memorializing him.

“Dad, pops, grandpa, my hero... You were all of the above,” he wrote. “I will miss you truly. I wouldn’t be who I am without you. My first 18 years of life you showed me how to be a man. Thank you for everything. Rest well. Love you.”

Davis told reporters after the game that he started to cry as he got into the end zone.

“Just that feeling of being able to be successful, meaning contribute to the team,” Davis said. “Not individual success, but success as a team. That whole play was everybody ... but that play is going to have to be irrelevant to me because of what went on today.”

Washington would be up 20-7 at halftime over Philadelphia. But the Eagles came roaring back and won the game, 32-27.