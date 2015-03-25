Redskins sign T Pashos; re-sign several players

The Washington Redskins announced the signing of free agent tackle Tony Pashos, as well agreements with several of their restricted free agents.

Pashos, who did not play in 2012, was last with the Cleveland Browns, where he spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Originally a fifth round draft choice by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003, Pathos has also made stops in Jacksonville and San Francisco. Over the course of his eight-year career, he has appeared in 92 games and made 70 starts.

Washington also re-signed five of their own players and tendered another on Monday.

Fullback Darrel Young, tight end Logan Paulsen, long snapper Nick Sundberg and linebacker Rob Jackson, who were all restricted free-agents, agreed to re-sign with Redskins.

Unrestricted free agent guard Kory Lichtensteiger also re-upped with club and nose tackle Chris Baker was assigned an undisclosed tender.