Redskins select Chase Young with No. 2 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins selected Chase Young, the former Ohio State defensive end, with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Young is arguably the best overall player in the draft and lands with his hometown team. Washington adds another ferocious defender to its defensive line that already has Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis, who were among the key sack leaders for the team last season.

As a junior at Ohio State, Young was a unanimous All-American, Heisman Trophy finalist, Bednarik Award winner, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and All-Big Ten Conference. He won a total of six major individual awards.

Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and sacks per game (1.38). He also led the country with six forced fumbles.

He was the heart of the Buckeyes’ defense. Ohio State ranked among the country's top five statistically in six major categories. The Buckeyes were No. 1 in total defense (259.7 yards per game), No. 2 in passing yardage (156.0 yards per game), red zone scores (66 percent) and pass efficiency (97.50), and No. 4 in scoring (13.7 points per game).

Washington was 3-13 last season. They ranked 27th in points and yards allowed, respectively.