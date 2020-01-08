Washington Redskins' Ron Rivera makes no commitments at quarterback for 2020

The Washington Redskins appear to be entering a completely new era with coach Ron Rivera at the helm, as he remained noncommittal about a starting quarterback in 2020.

Washington ended the season with Dwayne Haskins starting games, but the team was also carrying Case Keenum and Colt McCoy during the season. Alex Smith is also under contract through the 2022 season with a potential out in 2021, and he has no plans to retire just yet while coming back from a devastating knee injury.

Rivera has no actual ties to Haskins. He said Tuesday that the rookie will have to step up and become a leader on the team in his second year, according to ESPN.

“He's going to have to step up and become a leader,” Rivera said. “All the great ones have become leaders and they've become leaders whether they're rookies or they're 10-, 12-year vets.

“We're going to have an interesting set of circumstances that we'll go through as we go through the OTAs and into minicamp and then training camp," he added. "But one thing that I will do ... once we feel comfortable, is to go ahead and make that decision so we can go forward and give these guys the opportunity to develop.”

Haskins played in nine games in 2019 and struggled mightily during his first few appearances. He finished with 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 58.6 completion percentage. He did find targets in Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr. toward the end of the year.

“You've got to step up, you've got to be where you need to be, you've got to do things you're supposed to do,” Rivera said. “That's all going to start with your offseason, how you prepare yourself, how do you get yourself ready. That's probably one of the biggest things that we've got to do and not just with him, but every one of our players.”

The Redskins have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. All signs point to them selecting Chase Young, but without a firm commitment at quarterback, the team could potentially angle for a quarterback if Rivera is truly unhappy with what he has in Haskins, Keenum, McCoy and Smith.