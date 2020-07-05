Redskins offered an assist from Harlem Globetrotters over name-change consideration

The Washington Redskins plan to undergo a “thorough review” to consider whether to change its nickname over racial connotations and the Harlem Globetrotters might be willing to help the NFL franchise out.

Globetrotters spokesman Brett Meister told the Action Network on Friday that he’d “love for the franchise or the NFL to call us” about buying the rights to the Washington Generals. Herschend Entertainment, the Globetrotters’ parent company, owns the trademark to the Generals.

“We think that the Globetrotters are right up there as the most liked team in the world with Manchester United and the New York Yankees,” Meister told Action Network. “Our heritage includes the Washington Generals.”

The Generals were originally owned by the family of Red Klotz, a former NBA player and who played and coached the team against the Globetrotters for several years. Klotz died in 2014 and the Globetrotters began to play the World All-Stars instead, according to the website.

The Generals started to play in 2017 when the Globetrotters’ parent company bought the rights. The Generals have only beaten the Globetrotters three times.

Washington has come under fire recently amid heightened scrutiny over symbols and figures of the past.

The Redskins released a statement on their name change Friday.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events."

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the issue.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The franchise came under scrutiny last week as it was revealed the team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Nike would later remove Redskins gear from its online store and Pepsi would follow suit and ask the team to change its name as well.

Snyder has previously been adamant about not changing the team’s name.