Redskins cannot move to new stadium unless team name changes: report

The Washington Redskins are reportedly stuck at FedEx Field unless the organization decides to change its name.

The team is looking to move to a new stadium in the near future, but their relocation from Maryland to the RFK Stadium in D.C. now hinges on the organization’s willingness to change its name, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Government officials echoed the same message.

NFL MAY MAKE FANS SIGN CORONAVIRUS LIABILITY WAIVERS TO ATTEND GAMES

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality, since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” D.C.’s nonvoting House Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton said. “He has got a problem he can’t get around — and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio agreed with Norton.

“There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name,” he said.

NFL CUTTING PRESEASON IN HALF, PUSHING BACK START: REPORT

Washington currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The stadium opened in 1997.

According to NBC Sports Washington, the Redskins expressed interest in playing at RFK Stadium after a bill was introduced in 2019 urging the federal government to sell the land to the city. The bill won’t pass unless the land is used for the team under a different name.

The Redskins nickname has come under even more scrutiny since the police-involved death of Floyd in May. The name has been deemed “racist” by many, but the organization has refused to change it. Snyder has said he’s not open to changing the name and views it as an honor toward Native Americans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Washington team has been known as the Redskins since 1933, when they changed their name from the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins. The team then moved to the Washington area in 1937.