Redskins coach Ron Rivera supports players who plan on kneeling for national anthem

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has made it known that he sides with his players.

Rivera, who will enter his first year as the man in charge in Washington, said that he will support his players who decide to kneel for the national anthem this upcoming season.

He already confirmed his stance on George Floyd’s death on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police, and the ensuing nationwide protests, by telling NBC Sports, “We cannot be afraid to say it so I will say it again, Black Lives do matter."

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who is currently on the Redskins’ roster, said that he will kneel during the national anthem this season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“Years ago, seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt,” Peterson said.

Rivera added that he is “especially proud” of Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and first-round draft pick Chase Young for their actions in the Black Lives Matter movement.