Redskins head coach Ron Rivera not ruling out signing QB Cam Newton

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has confidence in quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and recently acquired Kyle Allen, but he isn’t ruling out signing former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Rivera was asked about Newton during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday morning, and he admitted that he has considered signing Newton, and he is not ruling it out.

“I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it’s something that’s run through my mind, and it’s about the situation and circumstances,” Rivera said. “I’m not sure I would do it. I’m not sure if I wouldn’t do it. It depends on circumstances.”

Newton became the face of the Panthers when he was drafted No. 1 overall back in 2011 when Rivera was head coach, and he led Carolina to three straight NFC South titles, from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season. Rivera and Newton obviously have a history together, so if any team makes sense, the Redskins are the logical destination for the quarterback’s services.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career. So, for the marriage between Newton and the Redskins to make sense, it would have to be a low-risk deal.