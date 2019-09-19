Washington Redskins players rip New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman ahead of matchup

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman appeared to have left a mark on at least two Washington Redskins players during their time working for him.

Redskins safety Landon Collins and cornerback Josh Norman both ripped Gettleman on Wednesday ahead of their divisional matchup against the Giants. Collins played under Gettleman when he was with the Giants and Norman played under Gettleman when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

“No dignity at all,” Collins said of Gettleman to NJ.com. “I didn’t know what was going on. He’s a liar. He lied to everybody. So that’s a man I do not trust. I would hope nobody else would, too.”

The Giants had a conundrum in the offseason over whether to pay a high salary to Collins, whom the team selected in the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft. New York let Collins walk and he ended up signing with the Redskins for six years and $84 million.

Norman expressed his frustration with Gettleman, still, when the general manager pulled the franchise tag from him at the end of his tenure in Carolina in 2016.

“When you look at that, it’s full of [expletive],” Norman told NJ.com. “And that’s what I feel about the situation and him. If you really want to be honest, every time I see him, I really want to like smash their face in the grass. That’s how I really feel about it.”

Collins said in the offseason he would run over Gettleman if he saw him in pregame warmups. After some backlash, Collins had to admit he was just joking about the comment.