Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins says owner Dan Snyder told him to sit out remainder of game

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins left Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury and said a major figure urged him to take the team doctor's advice and not rejoin the action.

Haskins told reporters that team owner Daniel Snyder told him not to go back into the game after suffering the injury early in the third quarter, according to ESPN. Haskins had lobbied to go back in but was replaced by Case Keenum, who led Washington back from a 14-point deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime.

CAROLINA PANTHERS' TE GREG OLSEN RIPS ORGANIZATION AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS

A Redskins spokesperson told NBC Sports Washington clarified that Snyder told Haskins to listen to team doctor Robin West and sit for the rest of the game. Haskins then went further to clarify his comments.

“I need to clarify something from my press conference,” he tweeted. “Dr. West advised me that I was done for this game. Dan Snyder who was in the locker room supporting me, told me I’ve got to listen to the Doctor. Looking forward to getting back healthy for Skins Nation.”

SAQUON BARKLEY HOPEFUL FOR NEW YORK GIANTS' FUTURE AFTER STRONG PERFORMANCE

Before the injury, the Ohio State product completed 12 of his 15 throws for 133 yards and two touchdowns – one to Steven Sims Jr. and the other to Hale Hentges.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan told reporters Monday that Haskins will not play in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haskins finished his first season with 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.