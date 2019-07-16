Washington Redskins' Alex Smith ditches leg brace 8 months after gruesome injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was finally able to ditch the leg brace Monday eight months after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in a game against the Houston Texans.

Elizabeth Smith, Alex’s wife, posted a picture of the quarterback with his brace in his hand.

“The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy,” Elizabeth Smith’s caption said. “Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”

The Redskins' Twitter account also posted the photo.

Alex Smith told FOX5 DC’s Angie Goff on the “Oh My Goff” podcast that he plans to play football again but has to re-learn how to run. According to ESPN, Smith battled an infection in his leg during his recovery and at one point doctors contemplated amputation.

“That's the plan,” Smith told FOX5 DC’s Angie Goff on the “Oh My Goff” podcast. “There are steps I've got to conquer before I get there. ... Learning to run again. That's a big one. I'm already throwing. Throwing isn't a problem, but dropping [back], moving around, change of direction.”

He added: “The steps I'm at now are lifestyle steps. I'm still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I'm walking on the field. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that's a real possibility.”

In the interview, Smith credited the external fixator for saving his leg.

“This thing is gonna save my leg, save my bone, allow me to heal and walk again and hopefully play football again,” he said.

Much has changed since Smith went down the injury.

The Redskins traded for quarterback Case Keenum and drafted another – former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins.

Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract with Washington in 2018 and while his status is up in the air, ESPN reported the Redskins never considered cutting him.