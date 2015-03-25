Reds without Phillips for two-game set versus A's

The Cincinnati Reds will be without second baseman Brandon Phillips for the team's brief, two-game interleague set versus the Oakland Athletics because he is tending to a family matter.

Phillips is batting .265 with 11 homers and 60 RBI over 71 games this season.

To make room for the quick roster move, the Reds activated infielder Henry Rodriguez from Triple-A Louisville. It will be his second stint with the club after playing in two games from June 7-10, going a combined 0-for-2.