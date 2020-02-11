Reds' Trevor Bauer slams MLB commissioner over reports of new playoff model: 'You're a joke'

Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher Trevor Bauer blasted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday as being clueless about baseball after a report said the league was looking to expand the playoffs by adding two wild card teams in each league.

Bauer, 29, shared his candid thoughts about Manfred on Twitter following a New York Post report that MLB is considering a proposal to have seven teams play in the American and National League postseasons beginning as early as 2020.

“No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred,” his tweet read.

“Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke.”

According to the New York Post, the playoff-extension model would give the team with the best overall records in each league a bye, putting them straight through to the Division Series, and then division winners and teams with the second-best record would pick their own playoff opponents.

This would all play out during a televised event on the first Sunday after the regular season.

The thinking is that by extending and publicizing playoffs, it would bring more attention to MLB, which reported its seventh straight year of a drop in attendance, the Post reported.