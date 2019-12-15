Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer hits MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over plan to cut ties with minors

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took a direct shot at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Saturday over the league’s threat to cut ties with minor league baseball affiliates.

Manfred had threatened to drop any potential agreement with minor league baseball and accused the organization of having a “take it or leave it” stance at the negotiating table.

ANTHONY RENDON CITES INDIFFERENCE TO 'HOLLYWOOD LIFESTYLE' IN CHOOSING ANGELS OVER DODGERS

Bauer wasn’t having any of it and accused Manfred of “trying to ruin baseball at all levels,” in a series of tweets.

He wrote: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn't discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”

CLEVELAND INDIANS TRADE TWO-TIME AL CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER COREY KLUBER TO TEXAS RANGERS: REPORTS

He then followed up with: “Hey baseball fans, let’s assume for a brief second that Rob’s intention IS to make the game more popular (not just a money grab)...what are some things he could do that would actually make the game more interesting and fun for you as a fan? How do you want to see the game evolve?”

MLB had no immediate comment on Bauer’s remarks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bauer has been known for quirks as much as his talent. He was fined during the 2019 season for throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City while he was with the Cleveland Indians. The team traded him to the Reds three days later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.