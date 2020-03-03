Reds’ pitcher Trevor Bauer signaled next pitch to Dodger batter during preseason game

If you give it away, it can’t be stolen.

A starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds used his mitt to signal to a Los Angeles Dodgers’ batter on Monday what to expect for the next pitch to eliminate any chance of sign stealing.

Trevor Bauer would flick his glove up (palm-side down) when a fastball was coming and flick his glove down (palm-side up) when it was going to be a curveball. All Dodger Matt Beaty, a first baseman, had to do was wait.

Beaty lined out to centerfield in the fourth inning, Cincinnati.com reported. But the message by Bauer-- an outspoken critic of the Houston Astros sign-stealing controversy-- was clear.

Derek Dietrich, a Reds second baseman, told Fox Sports Cincinnati that Bauer is "not too fond" of the controversy "so he figured he's gonna try something new this season."

"He's gonna start telling the batters what's coming," Dietrich said. "And that way there's no ifs, ands or buts about what's going on. Just here it comes, try to hit it. ... Trevor's always gonna do something nuts, and we enjoy him. So it's pretty cool."

Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded last month the Astros violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season and then fired by the team, but players were not disciplined.

Bauer tweeted last month that Manfred is "a joke" and has "absolutely no clue about baseball,” the Cincinnati report said.

