Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds' Nick Castellanos suspended 2 games for role in bench-clearing incident against St. Louis

The kerfuffle occurred after a play-at-the-plate during the Reds-Cardinals game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was given a two-game suspension Monday for his role in a scuffle that broke out between his teammates and St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

The incident took place Saturday in the fourth inning. Castellanos was plunked by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and as Castellanos walked to first base the nine-year veteran didn’t appear too happy with Woodford. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Later in the inning, Castellanos would find himself on third base and he jetted for home after a wild pitch from Woolford. He would make it to the plate before being tagged. As he got up, he appeared to taunt Woolford. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stepped in between the two and the pushing and shoving started leading to both benches clearing.

Castellanos walked back to the dugout. According to the Reds’ website, MLB announced he was suspended and fined for "his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident" during the game.

METS' MICHAEL CONFORTO MUM ON WHETHER HE'D GET THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

The outfielder said after the game he wasn’t trying to cause an incident.

"I’m not out here to disrespect nobody or whatever, but I want to win," he said.

Cardinals manager Mike Shlidt added: "There is no need to stand over somebody and taunt somebody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castellanos’ teammates Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker were fined as were Cardinals players Nolan Arenado, Jordan Hicks and Molina.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_