Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected before the first pitch of Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Price was tossed by second base umpire Jim Reynolds as the two argued near home plate after the teams exchanged lineup cards.

It was Price's second ejection of the season.

The Reds dropped the opener of the three-game series 7-3 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive loss.