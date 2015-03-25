Red Wings trade defenseman Kent Huskins to Flyers for conditional 7th-round pick in 2014

The Detroit Red Wings have traded veteran defenseman Kent Huskins to the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's NHL draft.

The deal was announced Saturday.

Detroit signed the 32-year-old Huskins on Jan. 22, and he didn't have a point in 11 games. He previously played for St. Louis, San Jose and Anaheim, compiling 13 goals and 54 assists. Huskins helped the Ducks win the 2003 Stanley Cup title.