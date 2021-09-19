Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac 'loses consciousness' during game

Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac was involved in a frightening incident during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday.

The defenseman was playing in the NHL Prospect Tournament when he was checked into the boards and "lost consciousness" in the first period, the Red Wings said in a tweet. McIsaac was transported to a hospital after the hit.

"Jared McIsaac lost consciousness after a hit into the boards during the 1st period of tonight’s game against CBJ but is now awake and alert and has feeling in all his extremities. As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further observation," the team said.

McIsaac was taken off the ice on a stretcher, and Blue Jackets forward James Malatesta was assessed a misconduct penalty for the hit.

Detroit selected McIsaac in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old Canadian was playing for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in his pursuit of an NHL roster spot.

McIsaac has dealt with shoulder injuries the past few years, two of which required surgery, according to The Athletic.

Detroit finished near the bottom of the NHL’s Central Division in 2021 with a 19-27-10 record and 48 points.