Red Wings, Ducks battle for series lead in Game 3

The Detroit Red Wings earned a split of their first two playoff games on the road and will try to grab a lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals when they host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 at Joe Louis Arena.

The seventh-seeded Red Wings lost Game 1 in Anaheim by a 3-1 score on Tuesday, but rebounded with Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory at the Honda Center.

Gustav Nyquist's first career playoff goal came 1:21 into overtime to help the Red Wings take Game 2 over the second-seeded Ducks and tie the series at 1-1.

Detroit had blown a three-goal lead in the third period, but went into overtime on the power play as Sheldon Souray was whistled for slashing with 38 seconds to play in regulation. With time winding down on the man advantage, Daniel Cleary passed the puck from the right corner over to the right circle for Valtteri Filppula, who skated down low before sending it back to the left wing where Nyquist fired it in for the win.

"That was a huge goal for us and good for Gustav. Hopefully we can move forward. That was good, coming here and getting the split and going back home now," Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader said.

Damien Brunner had a goal and two assists, Johan Franzen tallied twice while Abdelkader also scored for the Red Wings, who are in the playoffs for a 22nd straight season. Jimmy Howard made 28 saves.

Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu each posted a goal and an assist, while Bobby Ryan and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who got 27 saves from Jonas Hiller -- including a game-saver late in the third period on Pavel Datsyuk.

"I think you're mostly disappointed every time you lose. And when you do come back to tie it, and lose it, is a little more disappointing," Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Detroit was 3-for-6 on the man advantage while Anaheim went 1-for-5.

The Red Wings lost Danny DeKeyser to a broken right thumb in the third period of Thursday's game and the rookie defenseman is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs. DeKeyser made the jump from the NCAA to the NHL this season after playing three years at Western Michigan.

This is the sixth playoff meeting between the Red Wings and Ducks, who met five times in the postseason from 1997-2009. Detroit has won three of the five series and beat Anaheim in seven games when the clubs last met in the 2009 conference semifinals

The Red Wings, who will also host Game 4 on Monday, were 13-7-4 at Joe Louis Arena this season. Anaheim was 14-5-5 on the road.