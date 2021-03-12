Red Wings' Adam Erne goes down hard after fight with Lightning's Barclay Goodrow

Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne went down hard in Thursday night’s win over Tampa Bay after dropping the gloves with Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow.

Goodrow checked Erne into the boards late in the second period with the Red Wings leading by two goals prompting Erne to lose his stick after throwing it at Goodrow’s skates.

Goodrow skated away but not before trying to trip Erne.

The pair exchanged a few blows but Goodrow connected with Erne’s jaw, dropping him to the ground.

Goodrow appeared to hold Erne’s jersey, preventing his head from hitting the floor.

Both were assessed major penalties for fighting and Erne was seen by trainers in the locker room.

The hometown Wings held off the visiting Stanley Cup champs to win 6-4 after losing four straight, including the previous game in overtime against the Lightning.

"Taking three of four points against the Stanley Cup champions is a pretty good result for this group," defensman Troy Stecher said after scoring his first goal in his 20th game for the last-place Red Wings.

Detroit will resume its six-game homestand Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, which has won seven straight to surge into first place in the Central Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.