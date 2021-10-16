Pair of Red Sox slams make for grand Game 2 in Boston's win

The Boston Red Sox's bats were hot early, and the blazing start was just what the team needed to pick up a Game 2 victory over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, 9-5.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the first inning against Houston starter Luis Garcia. J.D. Martinez stepped to the plate and hit a grand slam to right field. Kyle Schwarber, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo all scored on the homer to put Boston up 4-0.

With the Martinez and Devers slams, Boston became the first team in MLB postseason history to hit two grand slams in one game.

In the next inning, Devers came up against reliever Jake Odorizzi. This time, it was Devers who delivered a grand slam off Odorizzi. The home run scored Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández.

Later in the game, Hernández hit a home run, his fifth of the postseason, tying him for most by a Red Sox player in a single postseason.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, but Houston couldn’t muster another comeback in this game. Pitchers Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Darwinzon Hernandez and Ryan Brasier kept Astros at bay.

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had RBIs in the game. Carlos Correa finished 1-for-4. Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick were held hitless.

Gurriel and Jason Castro hit home runs in the ninth inning off Hernandez.

The series is now tied at one game apiece with the series shifting to Boston. Game 3 is set for Monday night.