Pair of Red Sox slams make for grand Game 2 in Boston's win

Boston became the first team to hit two grand slams in a postseason game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Boston Red Sox's bats were hot early, and the blazing start was just what the team needed to pick up a Game 2 victory over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, 9-5.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the first inning against Houston starter Luis Garcia. J.D. Martinez stepped to the plate and hit a grand slam to right field. Kyle Schwarber, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo all scored on the homer to put Boston up 4-0.

The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates after a grand slam home run with J.D. Martinez against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston.

The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates after a grand slam home run with J.D. Martinez against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

With the Martinez and Devers slams, Boston became the first team in MLB postseason history to hit two grand slams in one game.

In the next inning, Devers came up against reliever Jake Odorizzi. This time, it was Devers who delivered a grand slam off Odorizzi. The home run scored Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández.

Later in the game, Hernández hit a home run, his fifth of the postseason, tying him for most by a Red Sox player in a single postseason.

The Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernández celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston.

The Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernández celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, but Houston couldn’t muster another comeback in this game. Pitchers Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Darwinzon Hernandez and Ryan Brasier kept Astros at bay.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia leaves the game with manager Dusty Baker Jr. during the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia leaves the game with manager Dusty Baker Jr. during the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had RBIs in the game. Carlos Correa finished 1-for-4. Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick were held hitless.

Gurriel and Jason Castro hit home runs in the ninth inning off Hernandez.

The Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after flying out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston.

The Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after flying out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The series is now tied at one game apiece with the series shifting to Boston. Game 3 is set for Monday night.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com