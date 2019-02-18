Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Red Sox pitcher Heath Hembree stands by earlier Trump endorsement

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Heath Hembree of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Heath Hembree of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher who last October made headlines after voicing his strong support of President Trump by employing an expletive, said in an interview this weekend that he has no regrets.

Heath Hembree, the relief pitcher, was asked by TMZ last year whether or not he’d go to the White House after the team won the World Series. He responded, "Hell yeah. I f*** with Trump."

When asked what he liked about Trump, Hembree responded, "Everything!"

Red Sox May Skip White House VisitVideo

The 30-year-old was interviewed on Saturday on a local radio show and said, "It is what it is. I don’t give a [expletive]. I could have worded it better for my younger audience," he said. "I could have worded it better or for my image — although I don’t really care about that. I don’t regret what I said. It could have been worded differently, but I don’t regret it."

He admitted in the interview that he did not expect his intial comment to get picked up by so many media outlets since he’s a “middle reliever.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But I guess they are going to try and make a story out of something,” he said, according to Boston.com.

In the meantime, the team said it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.