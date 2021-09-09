Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's Hunter Refroe says team was told to stop COVID testing; MLB, team deny allegation

The Red Sox have dealt with a ton of coronavirus problems since August

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made a wild claim in a radio interview Wednesday.

Boston had a bit of an outbreak in August with a few players being forced to sit because of positive coronavirus tests. Renfroe made the assertion on WEEI Radio that Major League Baseball told the team to stop testing altogether but the team pushed back.

"MLB basically told us to stop the testing and just treat the symptoms," Renfroe said. "And we were like, 'No, we're going to figure out what's going on and keep trying to keep this thing under control.’"

Lou Merloni, one of the hosts of the WEEI Radio show, clarified whether Renfroe was saying MLB told the team to stop testing and he replied, "Yes." Merloni then asked if the team was told not to worry about it and keep playing, and Renfroe again responded, "Yes."

MLB refuted Renfroe’s assertions, as did his own team.

"We have been following MLB's COVID-19 protocols all season long," Boston said in a statement, via ESPN. "We have consulted closely with them on everything we've done and continue to test and their medical staff has been very supportive."

On Sunday, the Red Sox placed two more players on the COVID-19 injured list – pitcher Nick Pivetta and outfielder Danny Santana. They were the 10th and 11th players to go on the COVID-19 injured list in the last 10 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

