Red Sox congratulate Patriots for ending Boston’s 3-month championship drought

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday congratulated the New England Patriots for winning the Super Bowl and “ending that 3-month Boston championship drought.”

The tweet came after the Patriots topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game. The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers last October in a one-sided World Series in five games. After an 86-year drought for the baseball club that ended in 2004, the team won four titles in 15 seasons.

PATRIOTS WIN SUPER BOWL

Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.

The Rams, who averaged 32.9 points a game this season, joined the Miami Dolphins —from Super Bowl 6 in 1972— as the only the second team not to muster a touchdown in the title game.

