Red Sox catcher shows bloody scar after getting hit in face with baseball: 'The sunglasses saved my eye'

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vasquez considers himself to be very lucky.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last Thursday, Vasquez was working on some drills in preparation for the upcoming 2021 MLB season, when Red Sox pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura threw a baseball in his direction. Vasquez, of course, wasn’t paying attention and it struck him so hard that it opened up a huge gash underneath his left eye that required several stitches.

During a press conference on Monday, Vasquez said that wearing sunglasses may have saved his vision in his eye.

MLB TO RELAX VIRUS PROTOCOLS WHEN 85% ON FIELD VACCINATED

"You like my scar," Vasquez said to reporters on Monday in a joking manner. "I’m doing good… My eye is good. I can see perfect."

Vasquez discussed the incident with the reporters saying that he "saw the ball right here in my face and it knocked me down to the floor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sunglasses saved my eye," Vasquez added. "If I don’t have the sunglasses, it was a different story."

The Red Sox are set to open up the 2021 MLB season against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Vasquez said that he’s "99% sure" he’ll be ready to play in that game.