Red Sox vs. Astros: What to know about 2021 ALCS

The Red Sox and Astros will play each other for a spot in the World Series

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are set to meet in the American League Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Astros are coming off a victory over the American League Central champion Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series. In the other series, the Red Sox beat the American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be Houston’s fifth straight time in the ALCS and it will be a rematch of the 2018 league championship series in which Boston defeated the Astros in five games. The Red Sox would win the World Series that year.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 ALCS.

When does the ALCS start?

The Boston Red Sox participate in batting practice in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Red Sox are scheduled to play the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series on Friday.

The Boston Red Sox participate in batting practice in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Red Sox are scheduled to play the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The ALCS begins Friday, Oct. 15. Since Houston won the division, they will have home-field advantage in the series. Framber Valdez will start for the Astros and Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox in Game 1.

Where can you watch the ALCS?

Game 1 will solely be broadcast on FOX. FOX and FS1 will share the broadcast for Games 2 and 7. Every game in between can be seen on FS1. Right now, the start times for Games 1 and 3 are 8:07 p.m. ET and Game 2 will start at 4:20 p.m. ET. Every other start game is TBD.

How did the Astros get here?

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his home run with Kyle Tucker (30) in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his home run with Kyle Tucker (30) in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Astros finished 95-67 in 2021. The team already beat the White Sox to get to the ALCS. It’s the fifth time the Astros are in the league championship series but the team hasn’t won the World Series since 2017. Last year, the team lost in seven games to the Rays.

How did the Red Sox get here?

Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez, reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly ball to score Danny Santana to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-5.

Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez, reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly ball to score Danny Santana to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-5. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Red Sox finished 92-70 and beat the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game. The team then received heroics from Christian Vazquez and Kiké Hernández to help beat the Rays in the division series.

What’s on the line?

The World Series. Whoever wins this series moves on for the chance at a title. The Astros last won in 2017 and the Red Sox last won in 2018.

