Red Sox address racial incidents at Fenway Park: 'This is real'

The Boston Red Sox released a statement Wednesday addressing the racist incidents that have occurred at Fenway Park after several instances were recalled this week.

Torii Hunter, a former center fielder and right fielder who played for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Detroit Tigers, was among those who recalled racist incidents while playing as a visitor at the ballpark. Hunter divulged on his experience in an interview Tuesday with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. Hunter said fans would sometimes outright chant the N-word at him.

He explained that the incident had nothing to do with Red Sox fans, the team, or the city but it was more of a societal issue.

Former Red Sox All-Star Kevin Youkilis also talked to FOX Sports Radio about how he had to step in to quell a racial incident.

“There was one incident where a fan came running down and was being extra harsh towards one of our black players, and I just got fed up and I stood up and told him to ‘Shut the F up, and if you don’t like it get out of here,’” he recalled during the interview Tuesday. “I will never forget that moment because I was boiling. You could see the tension, and it wasn’t the same tension that was towards a white player.”

The Red Sox specifically mentioned Hunter in their statement on the matter.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real.

“If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.

“Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.

“And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important.”

Adam Jones, Carl Crawford, and David Price are only just some of the players who have shared their experiences with racist incidents at Fenway Park.

Jones detailed his experience in May 2017, saying he was the victim of racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during a game.

“I don't know how many fingers I have, or toes, to keep count. You hear it. It's just unfortunate that someone would resort to try and bring you down like that,” Jones said at the time.