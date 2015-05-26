Red Bulls, FCD finish level at Toyota Stadium

Frisco, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - The Red Bulls New York and FC Dallas played an entertaining scoreless draw on Friday night at Toyota Stadium.

The Red Bulls put together a few good chances in the first half. First Felipe took a shot from outside the box in the 25th minute, but FC Dallas keeper Dan Kennedy came up big to keep the game tied at zero. Five minutes later Dax McCarty's header from the center of the box just missed to left.

DC United had their best chance of the first half in the 21st minute when Mauro D���az took a blast from the center of the box but it flew high and wide to the left.

The best chance of the game came in the second half at the 70th minute mark when Michael Barrios put a shot over the Red Bull keeper Luis Robles head but Felipe was on the goal line to boot it away.

In the 0-0 tie both teams combined for six shots on goal.