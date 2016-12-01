Expand / Collapse search
Real Madrid Wins -- then Drops the Copa!

Real Madrid's victory over hated rival Barcelona was marred when Sergio Ramos dropped the 33-pound cup.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Copa

    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy before the mishap heard 'round the world.
    Real Madrid Broken Copa

    The Aftermath! A Real Madrid spokesperson said the trophy will be repaired.
    Sergio Ramos Copa

    Here's Sergio Ramos, left, with the trophy -- before he let it fall under the team bus.
    Sergio Ramos Celebrates

    Despite the trophy mess, Real Madrid beat hated rival Barcelona to capture the cup for the first time in 18 years.
    Lionel Messi Copa

    Lionel Messi went kick-for-kick with Barcelona's archrivals.
    Lionel Messi Barcelona

    The agony of defeat. Lionel Messi couldn't lift his team past Real Madrid.
