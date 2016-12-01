Real Madrid Wins -- then Drops the Copa!
Real Madrid's victory over hated rival Barcelona was marred when Sergio Ramos dropped the 33-pound cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy before the mishap heard 'round the world.
The Aftermath! A Real Madrid spokesperson said the trophy will be repaired.
Here's Sergio Ramos, left, with the trophy -- before he let it fall under the team bus.
Despite the trophy mess, Real Madrid beat hated rival Barcelona to capture the cup for the first time in 18 years.
Lionel Messi went kick-for-kick with Barcelona's archrivals.
The agony of defeat. Lionel Messi couldn't lift his team past Real Madrid.
