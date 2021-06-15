Rays' Tyler Glasnow blames injury on MLB's decision to ban foreign substances: 'I had to change everything'

Entering Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow had a 5-2 record with a 2.57 ERA and he was considered to be one of the best starting pitchers for one of the best teams in all of baseball.

With all of that said, Glasnow’s season is now likely over.

The Rays announced on Tuesday that Glasnow -- who left his latest start after only four innings of work -- had an MRI on his arm and it revealed a torn UCL and flexor strain. Glasnow isn’t necessarily pointing fingers at what exactly caused his injury, but he said that he didn’t use rosin or sunscreen in his last two starts due to Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances that pitchers use.

Glasnow said that it forced him to modify his grip, which ultimately altered his delivery.

"I'm telling you, I truly believe that's why I got hurt," Glasnow told reporters via the Tampa Bay Times . "I think having to grip a ball extremely hard when you throw hard and when your muscle is already extremely tense, and then you have to somehow try to not hit someone in the face, I don’t know.

"I think whenever I’m trying to hold the ball a lot tighter, it’s probably not going to add to a comfortable elbow feeling. Again, I don’t know. I just think it’d be nice to make it more consistent."

Major League Baseball put out a press release on Tuesday. Players who are caught using foreign substances will immediately be ejected from the game and receive a 10-game suspension. Umpires will be allowed to check pitchers – even if an opposing manager doesn’t make a request – to make sure they are not manipulating baseballs.

The league will increase the suspension for repeat offenders and clubs and team staff will also be disciplined for failure to "ensure compliance."

"I'm not trying to blame anyone, I'm not trying to say like, oh, this is MLB's fault," Glasnow said. "They got thrown into this situation, too, they're doing the best they possibly can to navigate around this. They're trying to make this fair for people, I understand that.

"...Whether you want us to not use sticky stuff or not is fine. Fine, do it in the offseason, give us a chance to adjust to it. But I just threw 80-something, 70-whatever innings, and then you just told me I can't use anything in the middle of the year. I had to change everything I've been doing the entire season. Everything, out of the window, I have to start doing something completely new."

If Glasnow is forced to miss the remainder of the season, the Rays starting rotation will take a huge hit. Tampa Bay (43-24) entered Tuesday with the best record in the majors.

