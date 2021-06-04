Rays pitching prospect hospitalized after line drive to the head

A minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization is in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive in a horrifying scene Thursday night.

Tyler Zombro, 26, was taken off the field in a stretcher during a Triple-A game between the Norfolk Tides and Durham Bulls after the relief pitcher dropped to the ground and began convulsing following a line drive to the head.

"As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital," the Rays said in a statement on Twitter Friday.

"The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. will provide updates as he progresses."

WARNING: VIDEO LINKED BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Players from both teams looked on in horror as Brett Cumberland, the first batter Zombro faced at the top of the eighth, connected with a fastball that hit directly back at him.

Zombro, who joined the Rays organization in 2017, lay motionless on the ground before then appearing to seize.

Players on the field took a knee but the game was eventually suspended with Norfolk leading 12-4.

The Bulls said in a statement Thursday night that Zombro was "undergoing further treatment and observation." The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Zombro was an undrafted free agent out of George Mason University. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and Thursday marked his ninth appearance of the year.